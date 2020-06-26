Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Richard Nolan Yarber, age 73, passed away in Sunnyside, Washington on June 23, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was born July 29, 1946 in Sugar City, Idaho to Raymond Earl and Eudora F. Yarber. Richard graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1964. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Richard and his wife Pamela Kay were married on January 13, 1970 in Pocatello, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple a year later. He was a truck driver for many years while also working for Six Robblees’ of Yakima. In 1981 he and his wife opened their own heavy-duty truck parts business. They ran their family business up until 2017 when they decided to retire due to Richard’s health. Many of his customers became like family and he was grateful for every single one of them.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Eudora Yarber and his brother Lynn. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Pamela Kay and their children, Richard Lynn (Lisa), Alisa (John), Angela, Joshua and Andrea; grandchildren Ricky Jr. and Paige; brother Raymond Ellwood (Lota).
There will be no funeral services due to COVID-19. Those wishing to sign Richard’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In