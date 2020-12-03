Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our beloved dad lost his battle with lung cancer at home on November 25, 2020. He was 89.
Richard Neal McMahan was born to Omar Hubert McMahan and Agnes Irene (Christe) McMahan on February 25, 1931, in Yakima. He spent his earliest childhood years in the family’s first grocery store, The Poplar Grove Store, on West Wapato Road and Lateral C in Wapato. When Dad was eight years old, the family moved a mile east to Lateral B where a second store, McMahan’s Arbor Acres, was opened. This land remained Dad’s home throughout his life.
Dad graduated from Wapato High School in 1949 and enlisted in the Navy, serving during the Korean conflict. Upon his return, he worked at Standard Oil in Yakima and married the love of his life, Marylyn St. George. Together, they built the family home on West Wapato Road and raised their three daughters.
Dad worked many years as an electrician, first as an apprentice at Johnson Electric in Yakima, and a journeyman at Cummings Electric in Wapato, and U&I Sugar in Toppenish. He and Mom wanted a business and tried various ideas such as a fruit stand and a Christmas tree farm in Packwood, but found their true calling in the newly burgeoning nursery and landscape industry and started McMahan Nursery in 1972. Dad always said the nursery was Mom’s baby, and he just helped, but it was his skill as an inventor and builder that made Mom’s dreams a reality. His ability to repurpose parts and equipment to the specific needs of a plant nursery proved his value over and over. And he loved every minute.
Dad loved to be on the road, whether in his Peterbilt hauling shrubs from Oregon in the early days or crossing the country in the motor home. In later years, they joined a motor home travel group and made many friends in their travels. They also enjoyed spending the winters in Pismo Beach. Mom always planned all the sightseeing on the way to the destination because once Dad turned north, he was heading home.
Holidays and family birthday parties were big events, and he always greeted us with a big smile and bear hugs at the door. He was often the center of attention, telling us stories and jokes or talking equipment and tools with the grandsons and sons-in-law. He was always ready for conversation with family, friends, and customers in the nursery.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marylyn McMahan, his parents, OH and Irene McMahan, and his brother, Robert McMahan. He is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Alvin) James of Yakima, Karen (Peter) Marsing of Spencer, IA, and Sharleen (Brett) Scott of Gleed; eight grandchildren, Sarah McMahan, Jessica (Travis) Schlaman, Raymond James, Jill Johnson (Dan Stastyn), Jennifer (Mark) Mika, Jason Marsing (Kathryn), Kyle Scott, and Dana Scott; five great-grandchildren, Chloe James, Cynthia Umberger, Aidan Goodrich, Elliott Goodrich, and Asha Schlaman; one great-great-grandson, Atlas Stastyn; and sister-in-law Janet McMahan.
Viewing has been scheduled for Saturday December 5, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home Wapato Chapel. A Graveside will follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park at 11:30 am. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
