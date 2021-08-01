Rainier Memorial Center
Richard Moorehead passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, July 15th, 2021 at Virginia Mason in Seattle, Washington. He will be so greatly missed by his family and friends. Richard was born on February 7th, 1935 in Greeley, Colorado to Charles and Louise (Villa) Moorehead.
Richard’s family moved to Yakima, Washington in 1952. It was a few years later when Richard met his partner-in-life, Dona Joy Morgan and later they married on September 27th, 1955.
Richard’s family grew with his first born son, Rocky and later his daughter, Sandy.
Richard served in the Army in 1957 till 1959. He was stationed first at Fort Irwin Military Base in California and continued his service at Fort Lewis Army Base located outside of Tacoma, Washington.
Richard was a hard worker and was employed as a meat packer and began that career at the meat packing plant in Union Gap, Washington and then later at Shaakes in Ellensburg, WA until 1988; he retired from Washington Beef in Toppenish in 1994. He also worked seasonally in the hops in the evenings. Richard enjoyed spending his free time fishing at local Washington lakes and rivers. He introduced fishing to his son and together they shared the passion of their fishing hobby. Richard enjoyed being social and going to flea markets or going to Krugar Farms to get his special peppers to make his unique (hot) chili and salsa. Richard also enjoyed watching movies and a special fondness of spending time with his family eating, (generally) authentic Mexican foods with plenty of laughter.
Richard was the proud grandfather of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the new family members. His first grandchild, Rocky Ray (and wife, Catherine) Moorehead, and followed with his first granddaughter Chrystal (and husband, Kevin) Gaunt, then Jeff and Joseph Dailey, Heather Crawford (and Chris) and Holly (and husband Steve) Stromberger. He was the great-grandfather to Chloe Layne, Colten, Jessa and Jackson Moorehead and Kaden, Myles and Liv Gaunt, Grace and Hallie Stromberger, Tristen and Damian Crawford.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Louise, brothers, Pete (Peto), Anthony (Tony), and Arturo (Art) and sisters, Helen Trevino and Eva Barela-Vargas. He is survived by his wife, Dona and son, Rocky (and wife Ruth) and daughter, Sandy Dailey. Richard’s surviving siblings, brother, David Morehead (and wife Judy) and sister, Irene Gomez of St. Paul, Minnesota, and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Rainier Memorial Center at 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA 98901 on Sunday, August 8th, 2021 beginning at noon and ending at 2:00 p.m.
Richard’s family wants to send out a heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the family and friends that were there during his unexpected final months.
