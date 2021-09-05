Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Richard L. Tanner, 73, passed away on August 30, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA. He was born on July 7, 1948 in Oregon. After high school, Richard enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea. He then worked for and retired from Ace Hardware in Yakima. He loved to play the ponies, go to the beach, and play in senior blackjack tournaments. Richard was very kind, caring, and loved the happiness he felt in his life.
Richard is survived by his lifelong companion, Fran Mitzel, children, Christopher Tanner and Karen White (Clay), granddaughter, Lauren White, his brother, Dale, and his dog, Buddy, whom he loved.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
