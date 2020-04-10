Richard L. (Dick) Hainline

October 17, 1940 - April 4, 2020
Our beloved Richard was born on October 17th, 1940 to Margaret Ellyn (Cruckshank) and Eldon E Hainline at the Keiser Hospital in North Bend, Oregon.
The family moved to the Yakima area in 1948, eventually setting down roots in Zillah, Washington. Dick spent his childhood and school years in Zillah, until 1959 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Dick was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1963 and returned to the Zillah area and went to work for Northern Pacific Railroad. When the railroad wanted to relocate him, he chose to find work with Potlatch Forrest Inc. in Pierce, Idaho.
The next chapter of Dick’s life began in October of 1965 when he married Donna Delp Hainline. The newlyweds thought that the Idaho mountains were not to their liking and they relocated to Vancouver, Washington. Here he found work with Alcoa Aluminum Company. He worked there for almost 25 years before the plant closed. After the plant closed, he was employed by the company that was tasked with dismantling the machinery to ship to the new owners in Venezuela. At 57, not quite ready to retire, Dick became a valued worker at Georgia Pacific on the docks in Portland, Oregon. At 63, Dick was finally ready to retire.
In retirement Dick enjoyed relaxing and tinkering on equipment, doing what he chose to do.
Dick was a quiet man, who would rather listen than talk. A lover of good music (Lionel Richie & Ferrante & Teicher) many times just resting with the music, playing his favorite CDs. He was a regular visitor to Vancouver Public Libraries, often reading a book a week. His other great love was visiting the local Ace Hardware. He was our go-to person for anything that needed his touch.
Dick took great pride in his accomplishments in life. The stewardship and love for his family was unwavering. Our loss will be felt forever.
Dick is survived by his wife, Donna, of 54 years; their son David and his wife Ginger with granddaughter Hannah and grandson Quinn of Portland, Oregon; daughter Disa (Hainline) Wells, her husband Jeff and grandson Kenneth Richard of Vancouver, Washington; and siblings Tom with his wife Linda of Coos Bay, Oregon and Barbara Martin of Michigan.
Our family is grateful for all the sympathy, love and support.
Dick requested no formal services, but memorial donations to your heartfelt charity would be most likely what Dick would prefer.
