Richard "Kirk" Smith

Kirk passed away 02/02/2020 at his home in Tillamook, Or. surrounded by his friends and family.
Kirk was born December 30th, 1968 to Jim and Carol Smith of Outlook where Kirk spent his childhood and attended school. Kirk graduated from Perry Technical Institute and went on to work for Lamb Weston, Darigold, and Tillamook Creamery in Tillamook, Oregon where he made his home with his wife Gianna.
Kirk loved the outdoors and was always camping, boating, riding his motorcycles and fishing. Above all he loved spending time with his family.
Kirk is survived by his wife Gianna Smith (Gazzoli) of Tillamook, Or., son Joshua, wife Taylor Smith and granddaughter Ellie of Sunnyside, and daughter Porsha Smith, husband Steve Webb and grandson Harley of Wasilla, Alaska. He is also survived by 2 brothers and 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kirk is preceded in death by his parents James and Carol Smith of Outlook and his grandparents Loyal and Alice Smith of Sunnyside and Ronald and Violet Lund of Sunnyside.
Kirk will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, and infectious laugh; he will be greatly missed.
