Thanksgiving has a whole new meaning this year. Our precious father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather went peacefully to his eternal home with Jesus on Thanksgiving Day, 2021. The memories we have of him we will cherish in our hearts forever. How fitting for him to enter heaven on Thanksgiving Day. He was a gentle giant, humble, loving and faithful. We couldn’t ask for a better father, and loved spending time with him wherever/whenever we were together. We loved seeing him spend time with his grandchildren, going to every game or event that they had. He was their biggest fan!
We will miss him so much, but are so happy that he’s now living in glory with Jesus and he now resides where all were meant to live — in a sinless world in the presence of a holy God. Made possible by the taking on of our sin and rebellion, by God’s only Son, our Redeemer. Thanks be to God!
Richard James (Jim) Anderson was born December 28th, 1930 to Olaf and Anna Anderson who immigrated from Norway. He had an older sister and three brothers who grew up with him in Seattle. He entered the US Army at age 16, and later became a Marine and served in the Korean War. He then worked as a printer for Boeing, where he met his wife, and they were married September 20th, 1958. Jim and Dee lived with their children in West Seattle, and then moved to Vashon Island and spent 30 years enjoying life there, while he continued to provide for his family as a printer. They spent many vacations at Birch Bay, Washington, where great memories were made. In 1999, they retired to Yakima, where their youngest grandchildren were born. They enjoyed worshiping the Lord at Memorial Bible Church, and did Bible studies there. They met new friends there and went on some great golfing vacations with them in their retirement, but spent the majority of their time blessing their family and spending time and energy on them. Playing cards and watching/talking about sports were nearly daily activities, and he loved to teach us his wisdom about sports. A couple fond memories of dad were when he scored a hole-in-one and also when he bowled a 300 game back when it was very difficult to do.
Jim was born again of the Spirit at age 35, and loved the Lord with all his heart. He loved reading God’s word and taught his children and grandchildren about the love of the Lord and His amazing grace, and he prayed daily for them. He was a sinner saved by grace alone, through Christ alone, by faith alone, and he made sure his family knew that fact was most important to him.
Jim is survived by his wife Dee of 63 years, son Cal (Dana), daughter Linda Deibell (Jay), and daughter Kris Herting (Brian), grandsons Jeremy Deibell (Amber), Troy Deibell, and Micah Deibell (Alyce), Calvin Herting, and granddaughter Caroline Herting; also grandchildren Dain, Peter, Caleb and Jack Kuhn, and great-grandchildren Andrew, Jaxson, Zoey, Cash and Bennett Deibell. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jean Anderson, and nephews and nieces. He also considered many friends to be family as well, and made them feel loved like they were his own. He made us all feel like we were his favorite.
A memorial service is being planned for early spring in Yakima.
