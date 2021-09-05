Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Richard Hogsett, 88, took his last ride on August 27, 2021 during peach season. He always said he grew the best peaches. Dick was born on May 24, 1933 to Keith and Virginia Hogsett, at St Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima.
Dick served in what he referred to as the “Real Navy,” aboard the USS Nicholas D.D.E. After his discharge he went to work for the Boise Cascade plywood mill and worked there for over 30 years before retiring.
Dick married the love of his life Mary Vance at First Baptist Church in Yakima 66 years ago. They enjoyed square dancing where they made many lasting friendships. They were members of the “Gate Swingers Square Dance Club.”
He enjoyed growing tomatoes to share with friends and family as well as woodworking, creating pieces of art that adorn many houses to this day.
Dick played baseball in his church and other leagues for many years. Mary was always there to provide bandaids as needed and to cheer him on.
Riding his motorcycle was a big part of his life. He took rides with his son Bob and buddy Rick.
He was a member of the Tieton Drive Bible Chapel, his love of Christ was part of his daily life.
Dick is survived by his wife Mary, his children: Dee Armstrong (Troy), Jenni Alexander (Jim), Bob Hogsett (Christine), grandchildren: Kyle, Anna, Kali, Drew, Skylar and Reed and eight great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Charlotte Hogsett, brother-in-law Dick Cooper, brother-in-law Richard Vance and sister-in-law Sharon Vance. He was preceded in death by his parents Keith and Virginia Hogsett and a son, Ross Hogsett.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday September 7 at West Hills Memorial Park. A memorial service will follow at the Tieton Drive Bible Chapel at 12:30. To leave a note for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
