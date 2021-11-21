Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Richard Hickey, a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend, peacefully went to be with our Lord Jesus the morning of Saturday, November 13, 2021 in Yakima, Washington. Richard was born November 27, 1941 in Seattle, Washington to Cecil and Grace Hickey.
Richard was born and raised in Seattle, Washington and after high school, served four years in the Navy. Soon after he met Carol Hegrenes and they were married in 1966. They moved across the Pacific Northwest for the next 14 years and then settled in Cowiche, Washington where they raised their five children. Richard was a systems administrator for the Diocese of Yakima where he retired. Richard loved sunsets, musicals, traveling, and telling jokes.
Richard is survived by four children, Bryan, Rebekah, Sarah, and Theresa as well as his eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Carol, daughter Rennae, and his parents, Cecil and Grace Hickey.
A Vigil for Richard will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 pm and Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 am followed by a lunch reception. Both Services will be held at Holy Family Chapel (5315 Tieton Drive, Yakima, Washington 98908). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
