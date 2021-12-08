On December 4th, 2021, surrounded by loving family, favorite Bible passages, and beloved hymns of the faith, Richard H. Finch passed peacefully to his heavenly home to be with Jesus.
Born on August 2nd, 1930, in Auburn, Washington to Myron and Dorothy Finch, Richard lived a long and fruitful life, blessed with 91 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Doug and Don, and son-in-law Steve Talbert. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Finch, daughter Rhonda Talbert and three sons Brian, Alan (wife Penny), and Ben (wife Michelle). He is also survived by a multitude of grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great-grandkids, nieces, and nephews.
Richard’s favorite pastime while growing up was walking the miles of open woods surrounding their Enumclaw home. When wandering the forest, he also loved to discover and bring home discarded treasures that others mistakenly called “Junk.”
Drafted in 1951 into the US Army, Richard served his country during the Korean War era until 1953. He saw service from Alaska to Texas, but was not required to deploy overseas. Besides helping to preserve our freedom and liberty, Richard’s military service would lead him to find the love of his life, Mary, while on a blind date.
After being honorably discharged from the US Army, Richard, known by his friends as Dick, worked for a year as an assembly line worker at the General Motors plant in Arlington, Texas. While returning home to visit his parents, he decided Mary was “The One” with whom he hoped to spend the rest of his life. After making his proposal via written letter, and she accepting with a yes, Dick and Mary would be wed in Holy Matrimony at the home of Mary’s mom, Era Lantrip, in Dallas, Texas.
Seeking better opportunities for his family, Dick took a job with The Boeing Company in Renton, Washington. He was an aircraft draftsman for the next five years and worked on the B-52 bomber and other aircraft. During this season of life, he and Mary grew their family with the birth of their four children and they would also buy their first humble, but cozy, home.
Wanting to raise his children in a rural setting, Dick relocated his family to the Yakima Valley in 1967. For a number of years, he was an orchardist for a local farmer while maintaining his own small farm. He and Mary enjoyed valley life, but a piece of the puzzle was still missing. That missing piece was scrap metal recycling. Dick’s boyhood love of turning other people’s junk into treasure would turn into a lucrative business in 1976 with the founding of Valley Metal Salvage. Dick was a “scrapper” decades before scrap metal recycling became fashionable. His humble company would go on to become Mayflower Metals, a regional fixture in residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial metal recycling. He loved his metals so much that he joyfully returned to work after twice trying retirement. Dick was blessed with reclaiming metal treasure well into his 80’s.
The number one love of Dick’s life was Jesus Christ. After coming to faith in Jesus in 1961, he decided and declared that for him and his family, there was no turning back.
He maintained his faithful commitment to Christ his entire life.
Dick was a quiet man of few words, but his actions, faithfully and consistently lived out over decades, spoke volumes. Those who interacted with him would experience genuine brotherly love, gentleness, patience, and humility. His was a lifelong pursuit of being more like Jesus and pointing others to Him.
Visitation will be at Friendship Baptist Church in Prosser at 10 am, Friday, December 10th, followed by a memorial service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift of lasting help to others. Make donations to: First Gift Christmas Offering Fund, Friendship Baptist Church, 1801 Paterson Rd., Prosser, WA, 99350. All funds go fully and directly to helping Christian refugees in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
