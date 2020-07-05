Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Richard Gonzalez, 55, of Seattle, WA (formerly of Wapato, WA) passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born in Toppenish, WA on August 22, 1964, to Mary Elizabeth (Chavela) and Segundo Gonzalez. He joined his sister, Norma, and brothers, David and Carlos. He resided in Wapato until he moved to Seattle, WA.
Richard graduated from Wapato High School in 1983. He was ASB President for his Senior Class, lettered in tennis and was the Editor of the Wasehian Annual. He also attended CWU.
He had a successful career in the restaurant industry for most of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, traveling abroad, and making many memories. He loved working on his home and in his yard. Richard inspired those around him by his creativity and passion for life.
Richard leaves behind his loving parents, Chavela and Segundo, his sister, Norma (Ernie), brothers, David (Kim) and Carlos (Yoli) and sister-in-law Theresa; nieces and nephews, Christina, EJ, Brittany, Elizabeth Sarah, Gabriela, Davey, Brian, Adelia, and CJ, and numerous other family members.
The Gonzalez family would like to extend a special THANK YOU to his friends who were always there for him – Jacques, Jeff, and Jennifer of Seattle.
Due to Covid-19, limited viewing will be held on Mon. July 6, 2020, from 2-5 pm. Please follow safety protocols. Memorial service from 5-6 pm.
