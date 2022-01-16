richard gerald ibach peacefully passed away at 81 years old on December 26, 2021 at his home in Spokane, WA. dick was born in Yakima, WA on Aug 10, 1940 to John W. and Eva (Schneider) Ibach.
After graduating from Marquette HS in 1959, he moved to St. Lewis, MO and became a Jesuit Brother.
dick graduated from Seattle U in 1968 and got his teaching credentials at Gonzaga U in 1969. He taught art at Gonzaga Prep for a year. In the spring of 1970 he left the Jesuits. He received a Fellowship to study art and earned his Master of Fine Arts at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. From 1972-73 he taught high school in Brooklyn.
While in NY, dick met Susan L. Warren from Cranston, RI and they were married June 17, 1972. A year later, they moved to Spokane and dick taught in the school district for 5 years. He accepted a teaching position at Spokane Falls Community College where he taught art for 25 years until he retired.
Seventeen of dick’s paintings were purchased by the State of Wa. and displayed in various schools around the state.
He made painting and drawing classes fun with his endless energy and humor. At the beginning of each school year, he would write on the chalkboard before class, “My name is dick ibach and I flunked the eighth grade!” Besides painting, dick loved to fish with his brothers. After discovering he could catch crabs with a rod and reel, he and his family spent all their summer vacations at the beach in Seaside, OR.
dick is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Amanda Ibach and son Daniel Ibach from Spokane; brothers James (Emma) Ibach and Kenneth (Cathy) Ibach from Yakima, and sister-in-law Darlene Ibach from Fox Island, WA.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William J. (Bill) Ibach.
A private ceremony is planned for a future date.
You can view dick’s art at: www.arts.wa.gov/my-public-art-portal.
