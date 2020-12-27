Richard Douglas Marshall passed peacefully in Tacoma, Washington on December 5, 2020 with his three daughters by his side.
“Doug” was born on August 1, 1926 in Everett, Washington to William James and Gail Livesay Marshall. He grew up on the family farm in Marysville, Washington where he worked hard, but played even harder, and just like the warning in “A Christmas Story,” his friend shot him in the eye with a bb gun. He told his kids he was not a great student and got away with a lot because his mom was on the school board and the teachers were afraid of her!
Immediately after graduation in 1944 he enlisted in the army, arriving in Italy, just as the war was ending. Whew!
After his discharge in 1946, he began a lifetime career in the grocery business. He met the love of his life LaVerne Boos and they were married in 1949 and together raised four children. Doug and LaVerne were married for 50 years before her passing in 1999 and he missed her until the end of his days.
Doug’s career took them from Marysville to Seattle to Tacoma and finally to Yakima, Washington where he retired in 1988. After retirement Doug and LaVerne became “snowbirds” in Tucson, Arizona eventually living in Tucson full time. In 2019 Doug moved back to Tacoma to be closer to his family; a blessing to his daughters.
Doug loved gardening and yard work, cards with his friends, “tinkering” in the garage or shed. In retirement he enjoyed lots of golf and rented mobile homes and golf carts to “snowbirds.” Doug was always busy, rarely watching TV unless it was news or sports (especially golf). Doug always enjoyed a good time, sharing food and cocktails with his many friends and family.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife LaVerne, his son John Dean Marshall, his sister Eleanor Larson and his parents.
He is survived by his daughters Theresa Diane Schroeder (Bob), Merrilee Marshall Hurson (Tom), and Lisa Gail Hinkle (Matt), grandchildren, Sarah Patton, Brian Weakley, Michael Hurson, Marshall Hurson, Hailey Hill, Clark Hinkle, and Jeannie Sibbett, five great-grandchildren and six nephews.
Due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic, a small service will be planned later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, Children’s Hospital in Seattle, or the Lynchpin Foundation in Yakima.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In