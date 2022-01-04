May 21, 1954 - December 24, 2021
Richard Douglas Bartz, 67, passed away from cancer on December 24, 2021, with his loving family at his side. A beloved dad, grandpa, husband, brother, uncle, son, nephew, friend, and coworker to many, Richard firmly believed that everyone deserves to be treated with kindness and respect and acted as such.
Born in Missoula, MT to Edward and Betty Bartz, Richard was the middle child of seven, with three brothers and three sisters: Mike, Linda, Kathy, Sue, Carl, and Bob. During his childhood, the Bartz family lived in Montana then moved to the Yakima area where Richard graduated from Selah High School and began his 4-decade career in hospital security at St. E’s in 1979. Richard found tremendous purpose in his work – helping and supporting others – many who were in distress – with compassion and without judgment.
As committed as he was to his career, Richard’s highest priority was always his family. A sometimes single parent, but always doting father, Richard was dedicated to his son Adam. He loved to take Adam everywhere – from countless camping trips to Disneyland or just to the office to hang out with him.
More than 30 years ago, Richard married Monica, the love of his life, and immediately became a devoted dad to her daughters Michelle and Kristen. For the last 16 years, Richard and Monica have lived in Snohomish County, and Richard continued his hospital security career at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, WA.
Richard loved spending time with his brothers and sisters and their families. Whether at his house or theirs, the Bartz family frequently got together for backyard BBQs and game nights or impromptu games of cards, dice, or basketball. Richard deeply cherished making memories with his family.
Richard also really enjoyed the outdoors, from trips back to Montana, scenic drives and hikes, any kind of fishing or just embracing the beauty of nature. He took immense pride in his photography and planned on spending his retirement documenting the beauty of the outdoors around him.
Richard is survived by his wife, Monica of Lake Stevens, WA; his children, Adam (Joan) Bartz of Seattle, WA, Michelle (Richard) Ahlersmeyer of Tucson, AZ, and Kristen Klemm of Everett, WA; 15 grandchildren; all six siblings, Michael Bartz of Selah, WA, Linda (Chuck) Kittner of Vancouver, WA, Kathy Copeland of Yakima, WA, Susan (James) Volosin of Thornton, CO, Carl (Gretchen) Bartz of Yakima, WA, and Robert (Sheila) Bartz of Yakima, WA; his aunt Mary Ann Smith of Havre, MT, uncle Bud and aunt Gert Carmean of Lebanon, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Richard’s life for his family and friends will be scheduled for early summer 2022. Donations can be made in his honor to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in