Richard (Dick) Wilson went to be with the Lord on Oct. 27th, 2021 at the age of 79. He is survived by his daughter (Michelle), two sisters (Barbara and Beverly), two brothers (Francis and Ron), and several nephews and nieces (Paul, Russell, Charles, Scott, Brent, Todd, Brian, Doug, Rhonda, Robert, and Christine). He was preceded in death by his twin brother Robert who died 12 days earlier, a nephew (Ken), niece (Lori), and his parents Hugh and Alpha Wilson. Dick lived his entire life in the Yakima area, and eventually settled only a few blocks from the house where he was born. His professional life included being a produce manager for Laurent's Market, a truck driver for Noel Foods, and a truck driver for G.S. Long Company. Dick's lifelong passion was to spend as much time as he could in the woods, including hunting deer, elk, and grouse, fishing, hanging around a campfire, and just driving around looking for wildlife. He knew every road and trail from Yakima to Chinook Pass from memory. Dick was always ready to come to the aid of anyone he encountered along the way, from winching stranded vehicles out of a ditch to retrieving game animals. His enthusiasm for spending time in the woods was an inspiration and even a career catalyst for family and friends who joined him on his adventures. Everyone who spent time with Dick has lots of stories to tell and it is the fond memories of those stories that is his lasting legacy for those of us who knew and loved him. A celebration of his life is planned for later this summer.
