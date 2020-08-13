Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Richard (Dick) William Bieber, lifelong Sunnyside resident, passed away peacefully at home Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born July 9, 1939, at the family’s home in Sunnyside to loving parents Fred and Christina Bieber. He was the third child in a family of eight very close siblings.
Although Dick only finished school through the eighth grade, attending Sunnyside schools, he had a lifelong interest in learning. Having been raised with a strong work ethic, he began a long, dedicated work career at the age of fourteen. Farming was his passion in his early working years, so he spent several years working for Fred Trupp and Henry Callison of Broadview Farming Co. While working for Broadview, Dick met Roy Duff, a plumber for Grandview Lumber, who offered to hire and train him in the plumbing business. With his new plumbing experience he moved into the dairy industry, selling and installing milking equipment through Western Farmers, Inc.
In 1961 Dick married the love of his life, Nancy Carr, and they spent 59 inseparable, wonderful years together. Dick and Nancy were blessed with two children, Rhonda and Daniel, the pride of their lives.
Shortly after his marriage, Dick joined the sales team at the local Ken Curry Ford Dealership where he met his best friends, Bob Knight and Donald Tayon. Bob was Dick’s Sunday morning golfing buddy and they remained strong friends over the years.
In 1970, Dick joined his brother Jim in the floorcovering business as an installer. In 1975, Jim and Dick partnered with younger brother Fred to form Bieber Brothers Fashion Floors, a retail floorcovering business in Sunnyside, which was Dick’s most cherished and proud career accomplishment. One of the things that made it so rewarding was being able to work alongside his children. Rhonda, his daughter, was the head bookkeeper, and Dan, his son, was the lead installer for many years. Their work ethic and accomplishments at the store made him very proud. He also enjoyed working with his brother, Jim, and they made many good friends and memories together at Bieber Brothers.
Dick’s leisure time was spent enjoying the things he loved, especially spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter, golfing, hunting, and fishing with his brothers and son, playing his guitar, and an occasional trip to the casino with his wife. His annual fishing trip to Curlew Lake with his brothers and son was something he greatly looked forward to every year. His other favorite family get together was the annual “Bieber Bash” in Pendleton, where the siblings and spouses would reunite to golf and visit. He also loved watching the Mariners, and was, no doubt, their most devoted fan. A meaningful pastime he continued after retirement was getting together with his brother Jim for coffee every weekday morning.
His German parents, Fred and Christina, raised him with strong morals and values. The family attended the Calvary Lutheran Church in Sunnyside where he was a confirmed member. This instilled in him a strong faith and love of his creator. His deep faith, personal strength, and love of his family and of life helped him conquer multiple cancers and other health issues. He always had a positive attitude and never lost his sense of humor, despite these challenges. He was an excellent example of a true fighter.
Dick is survived by his loving and caring wife Nancy, daughter Rhonda (Gordie) Wutzke, son Daniel (Andrea) Bieber, granddaughter Michael Ann Vendetti, grandson Thomas (Autumn) Bieber, granddaughter Amanda Bieber, and great-granddaughter Karleigh Bieber. He is also survived by sisters Bernice (Don) Langshaw and Carol (Bill) Goodale, brothers Art (Aida), John (Donna), Jim (Gertie), and Fred (Carol), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Christina Bieber, his youngest brother Donald in 2017, and one niece, Sandra Bieber. Dick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. May God bless him.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lower Valley Memorial Garden, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Richard’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In