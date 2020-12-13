Richard (Dick) Simon Gohl passed away peacefully at home in Sweet Home, Oregon, on Nov. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Dick was born on March 14, 1934 in Ahtanum, Washington. He graduated from Yakima High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956 as a 1st Lieutenant in the Airborne Infantry, and was honorably discharged. He graduated from Washington State University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. He married Mary Jean Buell in 1961, and they were married 52 years before her passing in 2013. Dick worked for the Dept. of Interior until his retirement in 1989. His work took him from Oregon to Utah to Alaska, then back to Oregon after his retirement, where he and Mary settled in Sweet Home in 1992.
Dick loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a lifelong member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church and held many leadership positions in the church. He loved the outdoors, with many deer and elk hunting trips, and enjoyed fishing and golfing. He also loved target practicing, and working on cars and trucks in his spare time. He especially loved spending time with his family, and he was a great Canasta player! He will be missed immensely.
Dick is survived by his four children, Rich (Deanna), Doug, Holly (Mike), and Amy (Joel); his sister, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Megan (Thomas), Amberly, Eryn, Bailey, Owen, Molly, and Sam; great-grandchildren Charles and Madelyn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents, Simon and Eva; and his sister, Marlene.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
