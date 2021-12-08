Valley Hills Funeral Home
Richard (Dick) Ronald Kangas, age 79, died on November 28, 2021 in Prosser, Washington. Richard is survived by sisters Faye Swoboda (Bob) of Sunnyside, WA, and Evelyn Dar (Benjamin) of Spearfish, South Dakota, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Magnus Kangas and mother Hilda Kangas of Ellensburg, WA, and wife Medalia (Sandoval) Kangas of Sunnyside, WA.
Richard was born on May 22, 1942 in Raymond, WA to parents Magnus and Hilda Kangas. After graduation from Raymond High School in 1960, his family moved to Ellensburg, WA. He attended Central Washington University where he graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. He then accepted a teaching position in Granger, WA where he found his niche as a very successful math teacher. It was while he was teaching at Granger that he met and married the love of his life, Medalia in 1992. They both had a passion for teaching and enjoyed the fellowship of their students.
Richard was a loving husband and greatly enjoyed his family and extended family. Richard was a social, active man who was deeply involved in investing into the lives of his nieces, nephews, the children in his classes, and volunteering to work with the Boys Scouts of America. He enjoyed traveling, photography and many outdoor adventures shared with his wife Medalia, friends and family. His family will always remember him as a kind, genuine and caring person.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Friday, December 10, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside, WA.
