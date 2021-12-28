Richard (Dick) M. Griffin passed away at home on December 23rd, 2021 after a very short illness from cancer.
He was born 11/20/1956 in Yakima, Washington. He graduated from Naches High School in 1975.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Caryl, his brother Scott (Anita) Griffin, & sister Susan (Jim) Bonser. He had many nephews and nieces and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter L. Griffin & Loretta M. Griffin, and brother Michael Griffin.
Dick had an outgoing personality and was a man of many hobbies. He loved to fish, hunt and trap shoot. He loved car racing, local and Nascar.
Dick had many pets in his lifetime. He had one special dog that he truly loved and that was Sam.
Dick will be missed by all that loved him.
There are no services at his request.
