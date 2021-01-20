Richard “Dick” John Pumala, 76, longtime Yakima resident, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cle Elum. Due to current restrictions, in-person attendance is limited but a livestream will be available starting at 10:25 a.m. at www.johnston-williams.com.
Dick was born on March 31, 1944 in Seattle, Washington to John & Mary (Grubrsich) Pumala. His father died when Dick was only six months old and his mother married Elton “Maynard” Haase who became an exceptional step-father. Dick attended elementary school in South Cle Elum and graduated as Salutatorian of the Cle Elum High School Class of 1962. While in high school, Dick played basketball, enjoyed photography and played the cornet in the school band.
Following his graduation, Dick attended Central Washington University where he graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1967. He married Linda Jean Pasquan, his high school sweetheart, on July 24, 1965. Following graduation from CWU, Dick and Linda lived briefly in Renton where he had accepted a job with Boeing before moving to Yakima where they have resided since that time. Dick worked as a sales representative for Shields Bag & Printing Company in Yakima for 42 years before his retirement in 2011.
The most important thing to Dick was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was at his best when he was at family functions, spending time with them and taking plenty of photographs. He was a great support to his grandchildren – attending their swimming events, dance productions, cheer competitions, wrestling tournaments and also helping them move to and from college. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, tennis and getting together with his friends.
Dick is survived by his wife Linda at the family home in Yakima; daughters Debra Pumala of Maple Valley; Connie Pumala-Biehl and her husband Sean of Issaquah as well as his grandchildren Connor, Taylor, Kayla and Nathan. He was preceded in death by his father John Pumala, his mother Mary Haase, step-father Maynard Haase and step-brothers Richard Haase and Marian Haase.
Memorial contributions in Dick’s honor are suggested to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, ATTN: Philanthropy, Mail Stop J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109 for the benefit of renal cell carcinoma research. Online at www.fredhutch.org/give.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Dick’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com.
