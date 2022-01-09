Richard “Dick” John Bouillion, age 92, passed away December 22, 2021 at his home in Yakima, WA of natural causes. His loving wife, Sylvia, was by his side.
Dick was born April 24, 1929, in Wausaukee, WI, six months before the Stock Market Crash that started the Great Depression. His parents were Ann and Ellsworth Bouillion. Dick graduated from Wausaukee High School in 1947. He was a standout high school athlete, excelling in basketball, football, baseball, and boxing. Throughout his life, Dick was fascinated by World World II, and as a child took every opportunity to listen intently to radio dispatches from the front. His lifelong love of reading also began as a child, and he recalled many nights reading after dark with a flashlight under his blankets. After his high school graduation, during summers of the late 1940s, Dick worked following the harvests from North Dakota to Texas and had some great stories to tell about his experiences.
Dick joined the Army during the Korean War. After basic training, just as his unit was getting ready to ship out to Korea, Dick became seriously ill with a high fever and strep throat. His unit left without him, and Dick was reassigned to Ft. Richardson Army Base in Anchorage, AK for the duration of his service, where he served as a company clerk in the legal office.
After Dick’s honorable discharge from the Army, he found work with Military Sea Transport Service in the Bering Sea and the Aleutian Islands up to Barrow, AK as a civilian, delivering supplies to DEW Line construction. The DEW Line (or Distant Early Warning Line) was a system of radars aimed at the Soviet Union that were being built across the northern coast of Alaska and Canada to Greenland.
Dick attended the University of Texas-Houston on the GI Bill. Being in college fueled his curiosity about a wide range of subjects, and he especially enjoyed journalism courses. He was barely able to make ends meet while going to school full-time, so after his first year, Dick left the heat and humidity of Houston and decided to drive up to Alaska. He stopped to visit his uncle in Milwaukee, WI, and to see if any of his buddies wanted to go with him but got no takers. So Dick loaded a case of beans and a couple of spare tires into his Pontiac sedan and drove up the Alaska-Canada Highway to Fairbanks, AK in 1956.
Soon after he arrived, Dick found a job at the FE (Fairbanks Exploration) Company in the machine shop servicing gold dredges. There he met and befriended many interesting characters, and wrote about his experiences in later years.
Later he got a job with Standard Oil (later Chevron), first driving heating oil delivery trucks, then at their plant and warehouse, and later fueling planes at Fairbanks International Airport. Dick worked for Chevron for 28 years and retired in 1985.
During his time driving fuel trucks, Dick rented a basement apartment in the same building where his future wife, Sylvia, worked. Dick’s visits to drop off his monthly rent checks turned into a courtship and a life-long partnership. Dick married Sylvia E. Olson on October 13, 1962. They were married for 59 years and raised three children: Jackie, Tom, and Amy.
Throughout his life, Dick remained an avid and passionate sports fan, watching or listening to every Milwaukee Brewers, Bucks, and Green Bay Packers broadcast he could. He prided himself on having a keen memory and his mind remained sharp until the end of his life. Dick loved talking about US presidents, sports, and military history. He was a fantastic conversationalist and storyteller. He loved poetry and literature, and in his 92nd year, could still recite a number of poems he’d committed to memory in his youth. Although he never finished college himself, he deeply valued education. He was also committed to fitness, walking an hour a day during much of his adult life. He was a compassionate person who always rooted for the underdog.
After raising a family and living in Fairbanks for 50 years, Dick and Sylvia moved to Yakima, WA in 2012 to be near their children, who all live in the Pacific NW.
Dick is survived by his wife, Sylvia, of Yakima, WA; his children, Jackie Niemi (Michael Davis) of Philomath, OR; Tom (Tina) Bouillion of Portland, OR; and Amy (Dan) Peters of Selah, WA; his grandchildren, Orion Bouillion, Ella Peters, and Whit Peters; and three sisters, Joyce (Bruce) O’Sullivan of Castro Valley, CA, Arlene Stumbris of Wausaukee, WI, and Sue Schmidt of Wausaukee, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral services, but a memorial will be scheduled at a later date. The family asks that no flowers be sent.
