Richard (Dick) Harold Russell, age 79, was born on August 28, 1942, in Newport, Washington and passed away on October 8, 2021, at home in Selah. Richard was raised in Yakima, WA and graduated from West Valley High School in 1960. Richard served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965. Richard married the love of his life on November 13, 1961, and although they moved around, they eventually settled back down in the Yakima Valley where they raised their four children, Dan, Jennifer, Dennis, and Doug. After his time in the service, he worked as a welder in Portland, OR for 10 years and then MA Segale in Tukwila, WA where he retired at the age of 55. Richard loved to hunt, fish, go camping, work on/restore cars, and he always had new projects he was working on in his shop. He also loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Richard loved his John Deere tractor and was a collector of all things John Deere. He was known for being able to fix just about anything and was the Papa that was always there to fix his grandkids bikes.
Richard is survived by his brothers Don (Sharon) Russell of Yakima; Bob (Rita) Russell of Yakima; Jerry (Kathy) Russell of Yakima; sister-in-law Sheila Russell of Yakima; brother-in-law Pat (Cindy) Guffey of Olympia; Mike (Jacque) Guffey of Tenino; and sister-in-law Pam (Dave) Herrick of Shelton; children Dan (Rosanna) Russell of Yakima; Jennifer (Troy) Rison of Selah; Dennis (Terra) Russell of Gleed; and Douglas Russell of Selah; as well as 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Don Russell and Hazel (Kohn) Russell, sisters Shirley Miller, Pat Sands, and Betty Russell; brother Ernie Russell; and his beloved wife Linda Russell of 59 ½ years.
Richard will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
No viewing will be held, service to be determined for a later date.
“Perhaps they are not stars but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy.” -Author unknown
