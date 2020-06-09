Richard (Dick) Eugene Weiss, 84, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away on April 23, 2020. Born and raised in Yakima, WA, he attended Washington State University, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. He later earned a Master’s degree from UCLA. While at Washington State University he met Elaine Johnson from Prosser, WA. They were happily married for 62 years, raising three sons.
Dick worked at Bonneville Power Administration for 28 years, maintaining the network that controls the distribution of electricity throughout the Pacific Northwest. He was stationed first at the Covington, WA substation and then in Vancouver.
A dedicated father and husband throughout his life, Dick took the family on many camping trips, skiing in the cascades, and walking the beaches of Washington and Oregon. When not spending time with his family, Dick enjoyed tinkering with electronics, researching the family genealogy, and tending his garden.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Emmanuel (Emil), and his mother, Hazel. He is survived by his wife Elaine, his brothers Ernie and Jerry, his sons Gary, Gregory, and Robert, two grandchildren, Jaydon and Isabel Weiss, and several nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements will be made when the pandemic conditions permit. For further communication, please email to richardweiss@centurylink.net.
