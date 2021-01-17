Rainier Memorial Center
Richard (Dick) E. Dragoo, 91 years of age was born February 18, 1929 in Reynolds, Nebraska and peacefully passed away January 13, 2021 at home. Parents were Lee and Grace Dragoo. Dick married Roberta (Bert) Krause on July 27, 1946 in Nebraska. A short time later they moved from Nebraska to Buena, Washington, starting work in the fruit industry. Dick spent most of his working career as a mechanical/electrical supervisor in the food processing industry, retiring from Darigold in 1988.
Dad enjoyed working with youth in sports. Dad coached his daughters’ softball team in Moxee and Grandview for many years; at the same time coaching and assisting with his sons’ baseball games. Dad attended and helped his children in all their sports programs through high school. He continued supporting his kids by attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, near and far. He enjoyed having an adult beverage at various local watering holes with his twin brother, Bob.
After his retirement, he spent most of his time traveling the Pacific Northwest and Nebraska. Dick married Mary Frenzel on February 13, 1988 and lived in Yakima. Dad enjoyed spending time in his yard and garden. He had a water fountain in the yard where he enjoyed watching the birds and grandchildren play. A highlight to Dad was hearing or telling a good joke and the laughter that always followed. He also enjoyed hours of playing solitaire at the kitchen table. Dad loved life, family and friends. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary of 32 years; children: Linda, Ron (Shellie), Randy (Cindy), Ron, Russ, and Randy (Diane); grandchildren: Rick, Becky, Chase, Libby, Kortnie, Clayton, Collin, Chad, Casey, Lisa, Adam, Charlie, Will, Ethan, and Brennan; 24 great-grandchildren; and younger brother Lyle.
He was preceded in death by daughter Connie, daughter in law Glenna, one granddaughter, Makinsie, and one great granddaughter, Audrea.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
