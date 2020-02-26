Valley Hills Funeral Home
Richard (Dick) Donet Thomas (85) was born January 14, 1935 to Bruce & Maxine (Schmidt) Thomas. He grew up in Early, IA. At the age of 14, while still attending high school, he ran a 280 acre farm. After graduating, he joined the US Army in 1956, and was transferred to the Tri-Cities where he worked at the Hanford Nuclear Facility. Here he met Sharon (Ahrens) Thomas; they were married on October 11, 1958. In 1959 they moved back to the farm in Early, IA and remained for one year before returning to the Tri-Cities. This is where Dick began his career in carpentry, which became his passion. Starting in a cabinet shop, then moving into home building. In 1970, Dick and Sharon moved their family to Naches, WA. It wasn’t long before his advanced skills landed him in teaching the carpenter apprenticeship program at the local community college and at the Fort Simcoe Job Corps where he remained for 18 years. He continued his career in commercial construction as a foreman and superintendent.
Dick retired, the first time, at the age of 65 and just a few short months later went back to work serving the Lord. He and Sharon started working for Laborers for Christ, traveling around the country building 12 churches, or other church buildings, in seven states. Two of these projects were at his home church, Mount Olive Lutheran, where he served as both a Trustee and an Elder. He then worked on some local commercial jobs here and there. After retiring for the second time in his late 70’s he worked on smaller projects for friends and family up until he was 83 years old.
He loved boating and was an active member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary from 1973 until 2012. He taught boating safety classes and performed safety patrols, mostly in the Tri-Cities area, including over 30 years of ensuring safe fun at the Hydroplane Races. When not working for the Auxiliary, Dick loved to boat and fish. Salmon fishing in Ilwaco was a must for many years.
He had a heart of gold and was glad to help anyone out at any time. His love for family and friends was obvious to all. He enjoyed visiting with them and sipping on a cold beer. Family get-togethers were always a joy for Dick. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bill & Larry, & infant daughter Tammara.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon, sons Tony Thomas (Michael), Tim Thomas (Kathy), and Travis Thomas, daughters Tina Engebretson (Jim), and Tricia Clements (Ken), grandchildren Casey Thomas, Tim Thomas, Emily Thomas, Wyatt Clements & Hannah Clements and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored.
Services will be held on Saturday February 29, 2019 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church (7809 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98908). Viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon following.
In lieu of flowers, please, in honor of his two children who are fighting cancer, donate to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (in care of Valley Hills Funeral Home, 2600 Business Ln., Yakima, WA 98901). Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
