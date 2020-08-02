Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Richard Dean Wahlstrom of Yakima, WA passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow.
Dean was born in Yakima on December 30, 1940, to Ruby (nee Ellison) and Gustive Wahlstrom – the fifth of five children. His mother Ruby died just twelve days after his birth due to an aneurysm. Dean attended high school in both Salem, Oregon, and at Yakima High School (now A.C. Davis).
On May 13, 1963, Dean married Ruth Humphreys – the beginning of a 57-year marriage through which God would profoundly bless them. Together they purchased their first and only home outside of Yakima, where they would raise their four sons – Allen, Mathew, Eric, and Sam.
Dean spent most of his career working at Irwin Research and Development, Shield Bag and Printing, and eventually at Skateland roller rink as a floor guard and maintenance person. He loved to interact with the youth there and made friends with many of them.
Dean loved to travel and would take frequent trips with Ruth both before and after retirement, especially to the Oregon coast. He fought lung cancer several times during his life, ultimately succumbing to it on July 22nd.
Dean is survived by his brother Charles; his wife Ruth; sons Allen, Mathew and Eric; and grandchildren Rebecca, Ashli, and Mason. He is preceded in death by his son Sam.
A Funeral Service will be held on August 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). The service will be LIVE streamed and viewable through a link under his obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com.
