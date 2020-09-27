Rainier Memorial Center
On September 9, 2020, our beloved father and husband Richard Dean Darnell passed away with family by his side. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his sister Terri Felix and mother Dona, 3 sons, Adam, Andrew, and Alexander Darnell, his grandchildren Amaya, Ava, Izzy, and Niko, and his beloved dog Daisy. Richard was born on January 14, 1954 in Yakima, Washington. He was the son of parents Don and Dona Darnell. Richard worked as a driver and truck dispatcher at Congdon Orchard for 16 years; he was a hard worker and loved by his friends and family. Richard graduated from Naches Valley High School in 1972 where he was member of the track team and chess club. And soon after graduation worked on the family farm. He was a member of the Lions Club for most of the ‘90’s and volunteer fireman for Naches Heights Fire Dept. He enjoyed his leisure time watching the Hallmark Channel and NCIS marathons and loved going to the beach with family, spoiling his dog Daisy with snacks and cookies. Our family would like to thank doctors and nurses at North Star Lodge, as well as Seattle Virginia Mason Hospital for taking such good care of our dad during his time there. We would also like to thank Congdon Orchards for their generous support and compassion in his great time of need. Thank you for all the prayers and support people have shown our family.
We will always remember dad’s amazing smile and laugh.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In