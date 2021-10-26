Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Richard Dale Adams, 86, of Naches, Washington, passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born to Louis Chester Adams and Frances Rosa (Johnson) Adams in Shawnee, Oklahoma on June 24, 1935.
Richard graduated from Naches High School in 1953. In 1960 he and his family moved to California where Richard worked at McDonnell Douglas for 35 years. He was very active in the communities he resided in. In California he was a member of the Moose Lodge and, after moving back to WA in 1998, he joined the Nile Valley Lions Club and served as President in both Chapters.
Richard is survived by his “Angel” wife of 64 year, Mary (Elizabeth Bogle) Adams, sister-in-law Penny Adams, son Gary Adams and wife Diane, daughter Deborah (Adams) Carrillo and husband, Juan Carrillo; his grandchildren, Josh, wife Toni, Brian, Steven, Jeanine, Sarah, and Jaclyn; plus five great-grandchildren along with numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Adams and mother, Frances Adams, brothers Ray Adams and Charles Adams and sisters, Dorothy and Helen. Plus his favorite cat “Skipper.”
He enjoyed watching many sports, including the Seattle Seahawks, golf and baseball. Outside of his family, he enjoyed gardening and time with his little cat “Peaches.”
He will be loved and missed by his family and friends. We love you the world’s best Husband, Brother, Dad, Uncle, and Grandpa.
A special thanks to Compass Care Hospice and nurse April Shipley, and to our family for the loving care they gave to their Dad and Grandpa.
Viewing will be held on Thursday the 28th of October from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, followed by a service starting at 3:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nile Community Church and Nile Fire Department and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
