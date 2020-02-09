Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Richard D Bailey was born July 24, 1931 to Archie C, and Mary “Fannie” (Eubanks) Bailey in Johnson, Arkansas. A man who, if we were to document his entire life’s story, would take up the whole newspaper. Richard went to be with Jesus on January 30, 2020 peacefully at home with his family.
Richard lived a happy life never asking for more than what God had already blessed him with. He was a humble, content man full of a lifetime of stories and wisdom.
In the early 1940’s Richard worked alongside his father, Archie in the shipyards in Vallejo, CA then moved to Yakima, Washington in the mid-1940’s with his family, where they settled into a home in Ahtanum they called the Honey House. Shortly after Richard joined a posse called The Legendary Gunfighters, where he was known as Alkali Rich. He traveled the state of Washington putting on realistic western shows.
In 1976, Richard met the love of his life, Annabelle (Thompson) Bailey. They married in 1977. Richard and Ann had three children: Richard, Mathew, and Andrew Bailey, as well as three grandchildren: Sarah, Noah, and Oliver Bailey. Richard’s children and grandchildren were the lights of his life, his pride and joy. Richard truly loved the Lord, dedicating his life to God, helping others and supporting his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings (Andrew, Frank, Lloyd, Ross, Lola, and John). He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home Friday February 14, from 3 pm to 7 pm. Funeral service will be held Saturday February 15, 11:00 am at Bethel Community Church, 8580 Naches Heights Rd., Cowiche, WA. Memories may be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In