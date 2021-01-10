Valley Hills Funeral Home
Richard C. Tatum, 85, passed away on 12/24/ 2020 at home.
Dad was a good father and provider, and would help anyone who needed it. He enjoyed camping and snowmobiling, and his favorite pastime was fishing. He loved to fish in the ocean and made many trips to Ilwaco. He was born in Texas in 1935 to Beatrice and Alton Tatum. His final move to Washington was in 1962 where he drove truck until an accident disabled him.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Tatum, his children Mike Tatum (Julie) and Cathy Bailey; grandchildren Kyle Wade (Crystal), Nikki Tatum (Sean) and Michael Tatum; great-grandchildren Evan and Christian (Katlyn) Fleck, Brooklyn and Kylea Wade, Tristan Tatum, Mikey Tatum, Kylee Graham and Jackson will be. He had one great-great-grandchild Chiron on the way. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kristen flick, mom, dad, sister and brother. No services will be held per his request. Now you can catch all the big fish you want! Love and miss you. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
