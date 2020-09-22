Richard Buscher

Rick was born August 25, 1959, in Spokane, Wa. Shortly after birth he moved with his family to Selah where he spent almost all of his adult life. He passed away September 11, 2020, in Yakima, after an extended illness. Rick had many friends and will be greatly missed.
Rick is survived by his father, Gene, of Selah, his brother Mike (Shirley) of Edmonton, Alberta, sister Mary Liggett (Herb) of Selah, one niece, three nephews, one great niece and one great nephew.
Inurnment will be in Wenas Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In