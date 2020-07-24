Richard Aragon, 82, of Yakima, WA passed peacefully at home on July 10, 2020 with his family by his side.
Richard was born on August 22, 1937, in Sugar City, Colorado to Mary Armijo and Seferino Aragon.
Richard grew up in and around Sugar City, Colorado, He was the youngest of 9 siblings. He joined the Army and was honorably discharged. He then moved to Washington in 1962. He graduated from the Moler Barber College in Yakima, WA. Richard had a variety of trades, there was not much he could not do.
Richard leaves behind 9 children. Richard loved to fish with his brothers, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing Bingo and having poker parties on Friday nights with his famous burritos and loved BBQing with the family on the weekends. His children and grandchildren kept him very busy. He always had at least 2 kids with him everywhere he went. Richard had a funny sense of humor that had everyone in the room always laughing, even up to his last days he was cracking jokes.
In 2010 Richard had a stroke and could no longer live on his own. Roberta ‘Buster’ put her life on hold and cared for him until his last breath. Her children Reggie ‘Waldo’, Gabriel ‘Chimpy’, Eva ‘Goose’, Domanik ‘Little Guy’ and her husband Matt ‘Gecko’, as he would call them, they were her biggest supporters along with her nephew Steven, her mother and siblings.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Mary Armijo and Seferino Aragon, brothers Sandy Armijo, Abel Armijo, Pete Armijo, Gabriel Armijo, Ross Armijo, Barney Armijo, Pat Aragon, and Frank Aragon, grandsons Mark Aragon and Adam Sifuentes-Garcia ‘Bado’ and great-granddaughter Misty Aragon ‘Keewee’.
Richard is survived by his children Greg Aragon, Gene (Mary) Aragon, Gwen Aragon ‘Booboo’, Gina Tookes ‘Bug’, Bettie Sifuentes, Rachel Arroyo ‘Weasel’, Roberta (Matt) Garcia, Michelle ‘Shelly’ (Joe) Armstrong, and Michael Pelzer ‘Pecker’. He has 24 grandkids and 22 great-grandkids.
Special thank you to Dr. Gould and Courtney and all the hospice staff for all their help and support.
Services will be held at a later date.
