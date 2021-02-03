Richard Alan LeBoeuf (“Dick”) passed away at age 74 on January 22, 2021 in the presence of his family. His long struggle with cancer is finally over. He will be missed by so many of his loving family and friends.
Dick was born in Tacoma, WA on January 8, 1947 to Richard and Rosemary LeBoeuf. His family moved to Yakima when he was about 8 years old and was raised there along with his siblings Mike and Patty. He had five children: Kristi and Jason (with former wife Margaret), Tony (wife Tina), Nicole (husband Antone), and Brady (with former wife Carolyn) along with five grandchildren; Jacob and Jesse (from Jason and Julianne) and Paul, Salvatore, and Rosali (from Nicole and Antone). Dick also had three great-grandchildren: Emlyn and Eranae (from Jesse and Aubrey) and Moses (from Jacob and Iris). Dick was preceded in death by his son Jason.
We all know how much he loved music and playing guitar, since he was a young boy! In recent decades he spent much of his time recording his own songs and versions of songs he loved and had quite a guitar collection. In his early years Dick jumped at every opportunity to ride horses, and later in his life he was happy to rekindle his love for horses. For over 50 years he worked very hard and owned a janitorial service in addition to a carpet cleaning business. Winters were spent snowmobiling and his summers waterskiing with family and friends. Another one of his hobbies he enjoyed was woodworking and he made many cabinets, buffets, bookcases, etc. throughout the years.
It was evident how much he loved being surrounded by his family and friends and he truly enjoyed entertaining and cooking for them! Along with his wholehearted love for his family, Dick sincerely loved being one of Jehovah’s servants. He studied the Bible and dedicated his life to serving Jehovah in 1971, and since that point he continued sharing his beliefs with others the rest of his life. We know Dick had faith in Jehovah’s promises and knew for a certainty that his life would not end permanently, but that he would be reunited soon with all of us who loved him and he loved in return under God’s Kingdom. We will fondly remember his bright smile and his witty sense of humor.
“You will call, and I will answer you…”
– Job 14:15
