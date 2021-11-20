Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Richard A. LaFramboise, of Yakima, was greeted in Heaven Monday, November 15, 2021 by his loving wife of 56 years Marty, and his two grandsons Max and Blaine. Born in 1939 to Leon and Mary LaFramboise, he spent his entire life here in Yakima, graduating from Marquette High School.
Dick enjoyed a successful career in the insurance industry and later began working with the Central WA Farm Crops Association. Outside of work, he was heavily involved in high school sports, officiating both basketball and football games in the area.
Anyone who knew him would tell you his love of family, cooking, fishing, mushroom hunting, and dancing with his lovely bride were his greatest joys.
He is survived by his four children, Vance, Adam, Derek, and Jennifer. Dick also leaves behind eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration Mass will take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 am. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
