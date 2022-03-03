Ricardo James Valenzuela

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Ricardo “Ricky” James Valenzuela, 50, of Yakima, WA, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Ricky was born July 22, 1971, to Simon Antonio and Antonia Juanita (Esparza) Valenzuela.
He is preceded in death by his sister Nichole “Mushy” Valenzuela, his father Simon A. Valenzuela and his brother Simon P. Valenzuela, his brother of the heart, Xavier Valenzuela. He is survived by his daughter Shelbie Valenzuela, his sister Julianna (Valenzuela) Salazar, brother Andrew Valenzuela, sister and brother-in- law Netty and Ted Hull and, brother Joey Valenzuela and his partner Teresa Ross. We also want to acknowledge his Seattle Family of the Heart; he loved each and everyone of you. You all took him in as your brother.
Ricky was born and raised in Yakima, attending Garfield Elementary School, Franklin Middle School, and A.C. Davis High School. He worked various jobs prior to his disability. He was so excited to be a security guard post disability. Due to his disability, he could no longer continue. He was thankful to all the people that took the time to train him, be patient with him, and allow him to feel able.
Despite the obstacles presented by his health issues, he opted to live on his own terms. After a surviving a near-fatal stroke, he persevered for another 14 years. Most would be disillusioned, choosing to look at the negative. However, his faith and tenacity allowed him to see the world as a glass that is half full rather than half empty. He enjoyed simple things: family, friends, camping, fishing, movies, gaming, collecting, watching his niece play fastpitch (Emma’s biggest fan), eating his sister’s tacos and mother’s tortillas and fried potatoes, seeing his daughter, and engaging in banter with his family. He was everyone’s little brother, and so many were protective of him. Ricky had a way of etching a space in your heart.
Ricky was a dreamer and a man of hope. He wanted to see the Redwoods, he was fascinated by their size and wanted to get out of the car and touch them, he wanted to know if they were real. His other dream was to visit Las Vegas and go to Disneyland. His brothers took him through Washington, and Oregon, and California stopping at every place he wanted to stop. He had so many questions, smiling all the way, especially enjoyed walking on the beaches taking in the scenery, he didn’t take a moment for granted. After arriving to the Redwoods, his health conditions required the brothers to head back to Washington. Ricky was disappointed but was thrilled they had made it to the Redwoods and was able to walk and put his hands on them and know they were indeed real.
Our family is so appreciative of all the family and friends demonstrating such compassion, love, kindness, and generosity during this time of grief. You all have helped surround our “little momma” and our Shelbers with love, love and lots of love.
A visitation for Ricardo will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 West Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. A graveside service will occur Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Calvary Cemetery, 1405 S. 24th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. There is a reception following from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Holy Redeemer Hall, 1707 S. 3rd Ave., Yakima, WA.
