Rhonda Sue St. George, 50, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021 surrounded by her family at Cottage in the Meadow. Rhonda was born on September 20, 1970, the daughter of Ron and Linda (Bright) Babbitt in Toppenish, Washington. The family moved shortly after to Idaho Falls for work, where Rhonda attended and graduated from Skyline High School in 1989. In July of the same year they moved back to Yakima to be close to family. In July of 1992 Rhonda started dating Tony St. George, they were married a few years later, on September 23, 1995 at Memorial Bible Church in Gleed. They welcomed their daughter, Grace, on October 30, 2002.
Rhonda loved to be outdoors. She and Tony would hike and camp all summer long. They also loved to go snowmobiling and were members of the Yakima Ski Benders since 1994. Rhonda enjoyed being very active, walking and exercising every day. She enjoyed shopping with her mom and would take many trips to the North Bend Outlets for shoes and clothes. Spending time with family was truly the most important thing to Rhonda.
Rhonda worked for many places in the valley but her last employer, Adventurer, truly treated her as family. During this hard time, they made sure that she was taken care of and had the benefits that she needed. The family would like to thank them for absolutely making them feel loved.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of 25 years, Tony, her daughter, Grace, mother, Linda Babbitt, brother, Ron Babbitt Jr., as well as many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Ron Babbitt Sr., and grandparents.
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 2:00 to 7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 Prospect Pl., Moxee, WA 98936). Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:00 am also at Brookside Funeral Home. Interment will take place following services at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A potluck reception will be held following services at the Terrace Heights Grange. The family asks you to bring your favorite dish to share. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
