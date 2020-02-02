Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Rhonda Lynnette Campbell, age 64, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family members. She was born in Yakima, Washington to E.G. and Dolores Campbell. Rhonda was raised in Union Gap and attended school there from kindergarten through 9th grade. She graduated from Eisenhower High School with the class of ’73 where she was a well-known athlete. She played and excelled at everything from basketball, softball, and even women’s flag football.
Rhonda was particularly passionate about softball and at the age of just 14 years old played for the Yakima Webb Cats. In 1969, they snagged the 3rd place win in the National Women’s Fast Pitch tournament located across the country in Stratford, Connecticut. She went on to play for the Yakima Stealers as their center fielder. Many would say Larson Park was her second home during that time. Some of the greatest moments in both Rhonda’s and her sister Renee’s life were playing slow pitch softball together for many years. She really looked forward to watching her nephew Sean play baseball for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Paks.
Rhonda spent several years as an employee at Costco and in her free time was an avid Seattle Seahawks and Mariners fan. She also loved traveling. One of her favorite destinations in particular was Lincoln City, Oregon.
One cannot go without mentioning the spirit of Rhonda. When it came to animals, she had an infinite and unconditional love for them. Her zest for life was unmatched. She possessed the most playful and childlike heart up until the day she passed. You could find her joining her nephews on roller coaster rides or pulling them on sleds through snowy streets behind her pickup. She loved and was loved dearly by her nieces who described her famous hugs as the biggest and the best around. Rhonda did not know a stranger, wherever she went, any person she met was an instant friend. Her joyful and playful essence will be forever remembered by many.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, E.G., and mother, Dolores, as well as her brother in law, Jerry Bunting and nephew, Mike Bunting, and several beloved aunts and uncles. She is survived by her brothers, Roger (Barb) Campbell and Randy Campbell and sister, Renee Campbell Bunting, nephews and nieces, Brad (Lorisa) Campbell, Brandon Campbell, Brett Campbell, Sean (Catherine) McCauley, Katy Campbell, Kathleen (Steve) Orozco, Craig (Crystal) Bunting, Marci Bunting and numerous great nephews, nieces, and cousins. She is also survived by her roommate of 38 years, Carol Hixson, and her family: Kerstin Smith, Stan Hixson, Lisa Murray and many grandchildren. Rhonda had an exceptionally special bond with Carol’s granddaughters Nicki Bohl and Michelle Murray.
Special thanks to Virginia Mason Memorial ER and ICU staff, as well as Cottage in the Meadow.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA). The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Cottage in the Meadow and Yakima Humane Society, sent c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefhc.com.
