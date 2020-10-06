August 11, 1952 - October 3, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Rhoda Marie Middleton, 68, of Granger, Washington announces her passing on October 3, 2020 at 6:37 AM. Rhoda was born on August 11, 1952 in Lebanon, Missouri to Joe and Margaret Waterman. Rhoda spent her life in the Yakima Valley and worked as a cosmetologist for many years. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and also loved craftwork. Her fantastic fudge was always something to look forward to at Christmastime. Rhoda enjoyed music and dancing and often encouraged others to join her, creating wonderful memories for many. Rhoda valued and loved her family. Over the years Rhoda took joy in her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
She is survived by Jeff Connor, one daughter, Kristina Middleton (Steve Greenwade), two sons, Carl Middleton and Brandon Middleton; three sisters, Shirley (Bill) Smith, Gayla (Mike) Prummer, and Marcy (Brian) Blackburn, and three brothers, Gary (Sharon) Waterman, Albert (Rosie) Waterman, and Joey (Cindy) Waterman; eight grandchildren, Derrick Middleton, Mark Clemmens, Mariah Clemmens, Nicole Harris, Amy Harris, Zack Greenwade, Kira Hickam, and Siley Hinton, and one great-grandchild, Alexander Middleton.
Rhoda is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Margaret Waterman, her beloved son Greg Middleton and her sister Carol Jo Waterman.
There will be no viewing or services at this time, will have a celebration of life at a later date after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Sometime people come into your life for a moment, a day, or a lifetime. It matters not the time they spent with you but how they impacted your life in that time.
