God called Rhetta Martine Kent home on Saturday July 31st 2021. She was born January 3rd 1959, the daughter of Raymond “Oakie” Slavens and Vivian Slavens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Pottoroff and a sister, Darlene. She is survived by her sister Sandra, her 7 children: Seth, Zach, Skye, Leah, Sari, Evan and Nita, and her grandchildren.
Rhetta was a generous person who opened both her heart and home to so many people in her life. When MS took over her body and made it difficult for her to continue her beloved job managing a physician’s practise, she opened an in-home daycare, where she built lifelong relationships and showed an outpouring of love to every child and parent.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at Keith & Keith on Friday August 20th 2021 at 1 pm. Those that wish to remember Rhetta in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, www.msfocus.org.
