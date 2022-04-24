Colonial Funeral Home
Rhett Philip Pitt, age 60, from Wapato, WA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 11, 2022 with his wife and children by his side at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Rhett was born on November 30, 1961 in Ellensburg, WA, son of the late Janie (Vidonne) Pitt and George Lincoln Pitt. He attended school in Wapato, WA, graduating from Wapato High School in 1980. He then furthered his education at ITT, but his passion was the family crop dusting business, Pitt & Pitt Aviation, where he started working at a young age alongside his grandfather and father learning every aspect of the business and then passing his knowledge on to his sons Jason and Sean.
Rhett married his soulmate Heidi Scheer in 1985. Rhett and Heidi’s marriage was beyond just husband and wife, they were truly inseparable and each other’s best friend. His proudest moments in his life were when his sons Jason and Sean were born. Rhett’s children were his greatest gift and they truly had an unbreakable bond. When Sean married Vicky she became the daughter he never had. His grandson was only three months old but those were the best three months of his life and he was honored that he was named after his grandpa Rhett.
Rhett’s passion was sports. He was a three sport athlete in high school, baseball being his favorite. His bigger passion became coaching sports. Rhett coached his sons and their teammates from T-ball, AAU, Grid Kids and on to high school baseball and football. He had a special place in his heart for each and every player. When asked how many kids he had, he would say two plus probably a hundred.
Rhett took great pride in his business. He was very meticulous when it came to his work. He spent countless hours with his sons planning each day. From the time the kids were little they rode with their dad checking fields and riding every ditch bank in the valley checking crops. With this came adventures of visiting farmers that would often have candy or a big tractor to play on. He was extremely proud when Jason became his pilot and extremely proud to work side by side with Sean. With the knowledge from Rhett, Jason and Sean will continue to make their dad proud.
He is survived by his wife Heidi Pitt, sons Jason Pitt and Sean Pitt (Vicky); grandson Rhett Pitt; sisters Jana Gray (Gerry) with special niece and goddaughter Nikole Roach; Kiva Pitt; Cally Goss (Mark); Dara Alverson (Michael); and uncle Steve Pitt; numerous nieces, nephews extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father Janie and George Pitt Jr.
Per Rhett’s request no services will be held. To honor Rhett, he would have wanted you to do something kind for your local youth. Be it your time, financial support or maybe just a kind word.
