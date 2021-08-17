Rev. Rebecca (Becky) Suzanne Krom, M.F.T.

December 21, 1983 - August 6, 2021
Becky had just received her master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. She started a new job at Positive Bright Start, early childhood non-profit, for under privileged children, last week. Becky was killed in a fatal car accident in Kansas on August 6th at 9 p.m.
Becky had just finished 2 years of intense schooling at Kansas City, Kansas, Marriage and Family Studies, a branch of Friends University (Wichita Kansas) and was working a full-time job at Dillon’s Grocery Store on W. 23rd Street in Lawrence, Kansas.
Becky grew up in the Everett, Marysville area of Washington. Starting school at Silver Firs Elementary, then Sunnyside Elementary in Marysville, WA. She attended Marysville middle and junior high in 6th, 7th & 8th grade. Attending Victory Academy in the 9th grade. She went to Marysville High School in 10th and 11th grade, (belonging to the Jazz Band 6-11th grade, playing her trombone) and graduating from Master’s Touch Christian Academy in Arlington, WA, Class of 2002 (graduating with a 3.9 grade point average). She went to college at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma graduating with her B.A. in Theology, Class of 2006. As a result of this degree, she was recognized as a Reverend in the Assembly of God Church. Over a number of years, she worked or volunteered in a number of ministry activities.
After her graduation from college, she moved home for a period of time. Subsequently, she got hired, moved to and worked at the Cannon Beach Christian Conference Center on the Oregon coast as a secretary to the activities director for 2 years.
She leaves her mom and dad, Mickey and Linda Krom (Yakima, WA), grandfather, Don Rounds (Mukilteo, WA), aunts and uncles, Bud and Kim Krom (Warrenton, OR), Harlan (Lanny) and Karen Rounds (Butte, Montana), Mickey & Kathy Rounds (Mukilteo, WA) and Debbie Rounds (New Mexico).
Also, her 1st cousins Nicki and Adrian Monjes (Mill Creek, WA), Bud Krom (Everett, WA), Leland and Ashley Rounds (Chandler, Arizona), Jillian and Steve Ross (Snohomish, WA), Misty & Nando Lay (Thailand), Laurie and Nathan Shuttlesworth (Butte, Montana), Donald Rounds (Butte, Montana), Aylen Rounds, and Daniel Rounds (both, of Tacoma, WA).
She has gone to HEAVEN to join her grandmother, Patricia Rounds, her grandmother and grandfather, Bud and Crystal (Chris)Krom, her uncle, Dan Rounds and all other deceased members of the family.
In her younger years she was actively involved in Girl Scout and later she volunteered for Young Life.
She had recently lost her beloved dog Charley and now had her sweet new dog Maui.
Her favorite things to do were hiking, camping, watching movies, baking, Christmas, traveling, including in recent years a Caribbean cruise and a trip to Hawaii, and spending time with her parents.
She loved the Lord, attending church or computer church faithfully every week, she tried to live her life being an example of Christ’s love.
Her cremation will take place in Kansas, with a memorial service for her in Everett, Washington on August 21, 2021, at Everett Foursquare Church-Lowell, 5218 S. 2nd Avenue at 1:00 p.m., with reception following.
Please send cards, thoughts and prayers about how you knew Becky to Mick & Linda Krom, 203 N. 72nd Ave., Unit B, Yakima, WA 98908.
We do not believe that any child was ever loved more than we loved Becky.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your nearest food bank, animal shelter or youth group in Becky’s name and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
