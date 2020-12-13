Renee Louise (Hinchey) Bainter, 59, of Zillah passed away Monday November 30th, 2020.
Renee was born August 21st, 1961 in Yakima, WA to Bill and Lorene (Judy) Hinchey. She grew up in the Yakima Valley and graduated from Toppenish High School.
Renee met Rod Bainter while in high school. They were later married on October 28th, 1979. They initially made their home in Toppenish prior to moving to Zillah in 1985 when they took over the Squeeze Inn Restaurant from Rod’s parents (Ted & Marge Bainter).
Following in the footsteps of Rod’s mother Marge at the family business, Renee jumped right in and took on the role of “Boss Lady” right from the start. She and Rod ran the restaurant until Renee was diagnosed with cancer in early 2019. Renee went through many months of intense radiation and treatment and ultimately beat it, but she struggled with the recovery of the profound health effects associated with the treatment.
Renee made many friends over the years, from employees to customers to community members. She was a fierce, hard working woman. She enjoyed helping in the community and loved helping other people. Renee was also a woman of extraordinary skill. From her cooking abilities, to decorating, to party planning, sewing and much more. She would often be asked to assist friends and family with dinner parties, catering and decorating. She loved it and would volunteer countless hours ensuring everything was perfect.
Renee was an extremely loyal friend. She had a close friendship with girls she had met in middle school and that friendship continued throughout her life. She will be dearly missed by her lifelong friends from Toppenish High School, Class of ‘79.
Renee is survived by her husband of 41 years, Rod Bainter, daughters: Beth (Darin) Husted, and Laura Bainter; grandchildren: Jaycie (her birthday twin, born on Renee’s birthday) and Dylan Husted; sister Leslie (Rick) Shields; her niece Jenny (Kyle) Hecker and great-niece Riley Hecker.
Renee was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Lorene Hinchey, and her oldest sister Debbie Everts (earlier this year.)
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor Spring of 2021. Please email the family at zillahsqueezeinn@gmail.com for more info.
