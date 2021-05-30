Renee Lisa Villalovos, beautiful daughter of Denna Villalovos and Craig Kendall, loving and devoted mother of Julian, Cecilia, Adrian & Andrew Rodriguez, eternal sister of Papa and Ann Kendall.
Granddaughter of Johnny Villalovos (Worland, Wyoming, Wapato) and Gloria Madera of Wapato, great-granddaughter of Maria Ramirez and Andres Villalovos (Guanjuato, Mexico), Mike Madera (Yakima) and Natalia Gonzalez (McAllen, Texas).
Renee was especially close with her Prima Sylvia Villalovos, who is reunited with her in heaven, as well as her Grandpa Johnny Villalovos.
We love and miss you daily Mija, Descansa en Paz, Dios es Amor.
