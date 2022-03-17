February 3, 1971 - February 17, 2022
Renee Edmonson passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. She will be missed as a daughter, sister, cousin, friend and confidant. She strived to love people and always wanted to be around family. She had an amazing laugh and was always there to listen.
Renee is survived by her mother Jeanette Green and fathers Harvey Edmonson and Daniel Green; her sisters Louise Lawson and Amber Green; her brother Kabaka Haythorne; her aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, too many damn cousins to list and her friends.
A short memorial service will be held March 19, 2022 at West Valley Foursquare Church located at 5802 Summitview Ave.
