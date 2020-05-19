Valley Hills Funeral Home
Remigio Rodriguez, age 58, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Wenatchee, WA. He was born on February 27, 1962 to Antonio and Agripina Rodriguez. He was a 1981 graduate of Toppenish High School, and later went to serve in the United States Army. He lived life enjoying the simplest pleasures, chatting with friends and family about football and movies. He traveled often to Texas and Virginia. He is survived by his siblings Rosa Arce, Juana Rodriguez, Balvina Guillen, Guadalupe Rodriguez, and Felipe Rodriguez, and many nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest with his parents in Zillah, WA.
