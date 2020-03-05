Valley Hills Funeral Home
Reinskje (Rena) van Oostrum, 91, formerly of Sunnyside died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow.
Mrs. van Oostrum was born Feb. 19, 1929 in Wommels, FR, The Netherlands to Hendrik and Jantje (Mulder) Abma. She was the second of ten children. She married Tjitze Jacob van Oostrum on May 11, 1951. Reinskje and Tjitze, together with their two young children, Jantje and Willem, immigrated to Outlook, Washington in January 1956. As part of their transition to becoming Naturalized American citizens, they took on new names – Rena and Jake, Jantena and William. Rena and Jake continued to enlarge their family with the births of Anny, Henry and Audrey. The van Oostrum family moved to Sunnyside, Washington in August 1972.
Along with being a homemaker, Rena and Jake operated their small Dutch import store from their home in Outlook, and later they went on to work side-by-side as painters. They earned more than a living by owning and operating Jake’s Painting Service; they developed extraordinary relationships with all their customers.
Rena was a member of the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church. Over the years, she was actively involved in the church’s Project Reach Out quilting group, with the Sunnyside Christian School and its thrift store, and her grandchildren’s activities.
Rena lived her entire life as Love in Action (Romans 12:9-21). “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”
She is survived by her daughters and sons: Jantena (Rob) Bauman of McGaheysville, Virginia; their seven children: Joel, Trina (Jeremy) Holden, Jordan, Anja, Olivia (Matt) Pousseur, Anneke (Nick) Lamb, and Judah; and seven grandchildren with one on the way; William (Beverly) van Oostrum of Yakima; their two children; Corrie and Ryan (Shannon); and one grandchild; Anny (Ed) Prilucik of Sunnyside; their two children: Ruth (Ron) Pister and Jacob (Danielle); and four grandchildren: Henry (Marilyn) van Oostrum of Sunnyside; their two children: Adrian (Jessica) and Analisa (Tyler) Whited; and Audrey (Don) Desserault of Grandview; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Rena was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jasper Abma; and two sisters, Jetske Hofstee and Anneke van der Wal; and one great-grandson, Clay Pister.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home at 16th Street and Franklin Avenue, Sunnyside. Public graveside service will be held on Monday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside followed by a reception at Valley Hills Funeral Home; a time for “tea time.”
Memorial gifts may be made on Rena’s behalf to the Sunnyside Christian School, the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church Project Reach Out, the Yakima Union Gospel Mission or any other charitable organization.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In