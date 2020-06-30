Valley Hills Funeral Home
Reginal Hank Johnson, age 63, passed away peacefully at Virginia Mason hospital on June 26, 2020.
He was born in Toppenish, Wa. to Veda Smartlowit Adams of Harrah, Wa. and the late Henry Hank Johnson of Adams Oregon.
Survived by brothers Steven John Adams, Elliot Jackson and 5 children, Pharmond Kenneth Johnson, Reginal Gilbert Johnson, Walter Rick Johnson, Samuel Hank Johnson, and Sarah Lee Johnson; and his 10 grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Preceding him in death were brothers Kenneth Johnson and Morris Johnson, sisters Margret Adams and Dorothy Adams, and 1 daughter, Cecilia Johnson.
Arrangements are as follows: June 30, 2020 Valley Hills mortuary, Zillah, Wa., burial to follow at Yesmowit Cemetery at Medicine Valley.
