Regina “Rae” (Remmerden) Sicotte, 88, went home to the Lord August 20, 2020 in Marysville, WA. She was born September 21, 1931 in Duluth, Minnesota. Rae moved to the Yakima Valley to pursue nursing. She married Henry “Hank” Remmerden in 1955. Rae worked at Snokist for much of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Following retirement, she and Hank traveled across the country visiting many sites of interest. After Hank’s passing, Rae met and married Jules Sicotte. The couple enjoyed traveling abroad.
Rae is survived by husband Jules; daughter Cindy (Rick) Stone of Denver, CO; son Brad (Julie) Remmerden of Yakima, WA; son David Remmerden of Kuna, ID; 10 grandchildren: Ryon, Logan, Cylina, Dayton, Rebecca, Leah, Lindsey, Beau, Olivia, and Grace; and four great-grandchildren: Lilli, Olivia, Lawson, and Parker.
Rae was preceded in death by her first husband, Hank, and daughter Pam Skinner.
Family is holding a private Mass, due to pandemic restrictions, at St. Joseph Parish followed by a burial at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission or the American Cancer Society. Keith and Keith Funeral Home is caring for the family.
