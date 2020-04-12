Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Reggie Lynn Eakins passed away peacefully at 0445 on April 3, 2020 and went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, at the age of 66. He was born in Wichita, Kansas on February 20, 1954 to Alice Mahala Baker and Roger Eugene Eakins, Sr.
He was a 1972 graduate of Tahoma High School in Maple Valley, Washington. Reggie retired as Retired Active Army Infantry Sergeant Major after 26 years, 3 months, and 15 days in 1998. In 2018, he graduated from Colorado Tech University with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Information Technology specialization in Network Management “Summa Cum Laude.”
Reggie loved fishing, cooking, tinkering in the garage and on our property, guns, K-State Wildcats, Seahawks football, spending time with family, friends and his dog, Koltie.
Reggie is preceded in death by grandparents, parents Alice Mahala Baker and Roger Eugene Eakins, Sr., and sister Becky (Eakins) Keener. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Sandy (Gross) Eakins, and lovingly remembered by sons Reggie Eakins Jr. (Ellen), and Greg Eakins, daughter Jennifer (Eakins) Pledger (Corey), stepchildren Athina Psomos, Markos Psomos (Alania), and Angela Psomos, grandchildren: Lauren Witt, Alina Meija, Aaron Pledger, and Kayla Pledger, former spouse Nelda Eakins, sister Rhonda (Eakins) Collier (Mike), brother Roger Gene Eakins (Barb), and many other family and friends including BFF Angelo Psomos.
Inurnment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.brooksidefuneral.com to share a memory with the family and to stay updated on future service information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In