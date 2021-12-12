Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Regenia R. Jolley, 69, of Yakima, peacefully passed away at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on December 4, 2021. She was born on May 16, 1952, in Creston, Iowa to Almond and Ruth Ford. She graduated from West Valley High School in 1970.
She enjoyed the 44 years that she spent with the love of her life, Kim Jolley, being married since March 8, 1987.
She is survived by her husband, Kim Jolley, and her children, Jennifer (Travis) Kobli, Jason (Cheryl) Werst, and Lance Werst, as well as her grandchildren, Alex Restucci, Kaitlynn Werst, Jayden Werst, and Kheyawnee Cordle. She is also survived by her sisters, Pam (Mel) Young, Cindy (Reggie) Rosen, Sam Schneider, Deb Ford, Lynette (Steve) Hixon, and her brother Kerry Ford.
No formal services are planned. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family. Online condolences ma be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
